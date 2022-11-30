The 17-year-old male – who cannot be named for legal reasons – was originally arrested in October for dangerous driving in an incident on Hanover Way. But when he appeared in Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on November 24, a string of other offences were brought up.

In all, the youth was charged with dangerous driving with no insurance, no licence and while disqualified; possession of cannabis; dishonestly handling a stolen car; and an incident where he robbed a man of his coat and phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On December 4, 2021 – when he was still 16 – the teenager robbed a man of his North Face jacket, his iPhone and his keys, worth a total of £370. He also took another person’s shoulder bag.

A teenager guilty of robbery, dangerous driving and dishonestly handing a stolen car has been given a second chance at Sheffield Magistrate's Court.

In June this year, he reportedly handled a Ford Focus he knew had been stolen. Finally, on October 19, he was caught driving a VW Passat dangerously on Ecclesall Road and Hanover Way. Officers also found cannabis in the car.

When he first appeared in court in October, he was remanded in custody as the offences were so serious he was facing time in jail. But last week, the teenager was given a second chance after he pleaded guilty to all offences. He was spared any jail time – on the condition he gets his act together.

Advertisement Hide Ad