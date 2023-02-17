A teenage girl was robbed outside Sheffield city centre’s McDonald’s by a knife-wielding man who demanded tobacco and money.

The victim, 17, was with friends outside the McDonald’s on Fargate at around 8pm on January 25 when an unknown man approached the group.

He first asked for money and tobacco, before becoming aggressive and threatening them with a knife that he kept concealed in his clothing. The 17-year-old handed over some tobacco and the robber left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nobody was injured in the incident, but the group was left shaken by the incident.

A man, pictured, demanded tobacco from a teenage girl and her friends from outside the McDonald's in Fargate, Sheffield.

The suspect is described as being white, of average build. He had his face covered but is believed to have blue eyes. He was also wearing distinctive clothing, and police have released this image of the man in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about the man or who witnessed the robbery is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 14/25335/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad