A teenager who stole £60,000 of valuable items during burglaries at three Sheffield properties has been put behind bars.

Tyren Smith, aged 19, broke into three separate properties in Sheffield between December 2022 and January 2023.

Detailing the circumstances of Smith’s offending, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police described how, in each property, he smashed the rear doors or windows to gain entry then stole items of significant value including jewellery, clothing, cash and watches.

Smith was arrested on January 10, 2023, and a number of items were seized from the house where he was found following a search of the property. The victims of each burglary were able to identify items that had been taken from their homes and Smith was subsequently charged.

Smith, formerly of Shirecliffe Road, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, March 22 where he was sentenced to 18 months in a Young Offender’s Institute (YOI) after pleading guilty to three burglaries, handling stolen goods and possession of a Class B drug.

Speaking after Smith was sent to begin his custodial sentence, Detective Constable Daniel Priest from Sheffield CID said: “Smith showed no regard whatsoever for the victims of his burglaries, causing damage to their properties in order to gain access and steal items of value.