Teenage boys banned from Rotherham school after 'nasty' attack is filmed and shared online

The boys, aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after a 15-year-old boy was attacked at Brinsworth Academy on Monday.

The attack was filmed on a mobile phone and shared online.

It shows a boy under attack by a group of youths in which he is pushed to the ground before one jumps on him and punches him repeatedly in the head, and another starts to kick him.

A boy was attacked at Brinsworth Academy earlier this week

South Yorkshire Police said the victim was taken to hospital with bruising and swelling but is expected to make a full recovery.

The force said no additional police patrols are being carried out officers are ‘working closely with the school’.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Two boys have been bailed with conditions not to go near the school.”