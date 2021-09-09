Teenage boys banned from Rotherham school after 'nasty' attack is filmed and shared online
Two teenagers arrested over an attack at a Rotherham school have been banned from returning while a police probe is under way.
The boys, aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after a 15-year-old boy was attacked at Brinsworth Academy on Monday.
The attack was filmed on a mobile phone and shared online.
It shows a boy under attack by a group of youths in which he is pushed to the ground before one jumps on him and punches him repeatedly in the head, and another starts to kick him.
South Yorkshire Police said the victim was taken to hospital with bruising and swelling but is expected to make a full recovery.
The force said no additional police patrols are being carried out officers are ‘working closely with the school’.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Two boys have been bailed with conditions not to go near the school.”
Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Boulter described it as ‘a particularly nasty attack’.