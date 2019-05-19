Teenage boy shot in Sheffield street as huge police cordon remains in place
A boy has been shot in a Sheffield street, where a large cordon remains in place this morning.
Police were called to Spital Street, Burngreave, at around 12.10am on Saturday following reports a ‘young man’ had been shot.
South Yorkshire Police said the 16-year-old’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
One eyewitness said she heard a woman scream: “It’s my son, it’s my son – is he dead ?”
The woman, who lives on Spital Street but not want to be named, said the road had become a ‘hotspot’ for crime due to no working CCTV cameras or street lightings.
In 2008, 17-year-old Tarek Chaiboub, nicknamed Gt, was shot dead in a barber's shop on the street.
The woman said: “This spot has been a hot spot for stabbings, murders and shootings since Tarek got shot in the barbers and there are no cameras or street lighting that works or is sufficient in this area.
“This is why drug dealers deal drugs openly here and also this is why violent crimes happen again and again in this same area.”
South Yorkshire Police initially reported a man had been shot. It has now clarified it was a 16-year-old boy.