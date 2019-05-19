Teenage boy shot and man stabbed in the space of five days on the streets of Sheffield
A teenage boy has been shot just days after a man was stabbed by a gang of men as violence flared on the streets of Sheffield.
Police were called to Spital Street, Burngreave, at around 12.10am in the early hours of this morning after a 16-year-old boy was found injured.
He was taken to hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his leg. His condition is described as ‘serious but stable’.
One eyewitness said she heard a woman scream: “It’s my son, it’s my son – is he dead ?” at around 12.30am.
The incident comes just days after five days after a man was stabbed in Parson Cross after being attacked by a gang of men.
The 27-year-old was knifed in Palgrave Road, Parson Cross, on Tuesday afternoon in what detectives are treating as a ‘targeted attack’.
They stressed that although the offenders remain at large, there wass no wider risk to the general public.
Shocked eyewitnesses claim a gang of five or six masked men jumped out of a car, armed with either knives or machetes, and attacked their victim as he was sat in another car at around 2.45pm.
The victim was taken to hospital for surgery and a police probe into the stabbing was launched.
Speaking on Thursday, Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge said: "Sheffield remains one of the safest cities in the country and I assure our communities that we are doing all we can to trace the offenders in this case and bring them to justice."
Anyone with information about either incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.