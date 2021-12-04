South Yorkshire Police said an officer gave chase at around 11.30am on Thursday, December 2, after the driver of a Peugeot 308 failed to stop in Oughtibridge.

The Peugeot collided with a Hyundai i10 being driven by a member of the public on Low Road, and the Hyundai was sent crashing into a third vehicle, a Honda Jazz.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 19-year-old has been arrested after a police chase ended in a multi-vehicle collision in Oughtibridge, Sheffield

The Peugeot came to a stop on the bridge on Station Lane, and Bridge Hill was closed to traffic while emergency services attended.

The Peugeot driver had to be freed from the vehicle by firefighters and suffered what police said was a minor head injury, with no other injuries reported.