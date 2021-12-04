Teen arrested after police chase through Sheffield ends with multi-vehicle collision in Oughtibridge
A driver had to be cut free from a car after a police chase through Sheffield ended in a multi-vehicle collision.
South Yorkshire Police said an officer gave chase at around 11.30am on Thursday, December 2, after the driver of a Peugeot 308 failed to stop in Oughtibridge.
The Peugeot collided with a Hyundai i10 being driven by a member of the public on Low Road, and the Hyundai was sent crashing into a third vehicle, a Honda Jazz.
The Peugeot came to a stop on the bridge on Station Lane, and Bridge Hill was closed to traffic while emergency services attended.
The Peugeot driver had to be freed from the vehicle by firefighters and suffered what police said was a minor head injury, with no other injuries reported.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, possession of a controlled drug and possession of an offensive weapon. He has since been bailed.