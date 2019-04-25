Teen appears at court accused of stabbing Sheffield man in head 

A teenager accused of stabbing a Sheffield man in the head in an incident linked to a spate of attacks over the Easter weekend has been released on bail until his next court appearance.

Bassan Khan, aged 19, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning, accused of wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article, criminal damage and possession of a Class A drug.

Khan has been charged in connection with an attack in South View Road, Sharrow, on April 18 in which a 34-year-old man – Amar Ilyas – was stabbed in his head.

The case was sent to Sheffield Crown Court, and Khan was released on conditional bail until his next appearance there on Thursday, May 23.

The incident was reported to emergency services at around 2.35pm on Thursday, April, 18.

Detectives are linking the incident with an attack on Abbeydale Road in which two men, aged 18 and 26, were stabbed on Easter Monday (April 22).

They are also linking it with an incident in Edgedale Road, Nether Edge, in which a gun was fired at a house in the early hours of Tuesday.

Shortly after the gun attack, the windows of a property in South View Road were smashed.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 84 of April 23.

