Taskforce executes drugs warrant at Sheffield property
A specialist police taskforce executed a drugs warrant at a Sheffield property – but came away empty handed.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Serious Violent Crime Taskforce worked alongside neighbourhood officers to search a property in Woodseats Road, Woodseats, on Thursday, July 25.
The raid was part of a wider day of action but on this occasion they did not find any drugs in the property.
READ MORE: Fatally stabbed young Sheffield father knocked on doors to ask for help, court hears
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Sergeant Ross Greenwood, of the Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Team, said: “This warrant was executed as part of a day of action after we received intelligence from the local community.
“Although nothing suspicious was recovered during this particular search, I would like to reassure residents that we will always listen to what they are telling us and take relevant action to keep our communities safe.
“If you have any information which could help us tackle crime in your area, do not hesitate to contact us on 101.”