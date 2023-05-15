Officers can be seen carrying out knife sweeps in Tannery Park, Woodhouse, this morning, Monday, May 15. Police said the search was part of Operation Sceptre, a national week of action to tackle knife crime.
Operation Sceptre is a biannual campaign during which police step up efforts to tackle knife crime, which includes educating young people about how they are more likely to be seriously injured if they carry a knife, even if they think they’re carrying it for their own protection. As part of the campaign, people have been encouraged to dispose of unwanted knives at one of the many knife amnesty bins around Sheffield.
The bins available include those on Wolseley Road, Sharrow; Birley Moor Road, Frencheville; and Devonshire Green (off Fitzwilliam Street), Sheffield city centre.
Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team, which shared the photo, said: “We are committed to keeping our communities safe and therefore our teams deliver this work not just today but all year around.”