Officers can be seen carrying out knife sweeps in Tannery Park, Woodhouse, this morning, Monday, May 15. Police said the search was part of Operation Sceptre, a national week of action to tackle knife crime.

Operation Sceptre is a biannual campaign during which police step up efforts to tackle knife crime, which includes educating young people about how they are more likely to be seriously injured if they carry a knife, even if they think they’re carrying it for their own protection. As part of the campaign, people have been encouraged to dispose of unwanted knives at one of the many knife amnesty bins around Sheffield.