Tannery Park Woodhouse: Police search for knives in Sheffield park as major operation begins

This photo shows police searching for knives in a popular Sheffield park as part of a major operation.

By Robert Cumber
Published 15th May 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 14:31 BST

Officers can be seen carrying out knife sweeps in Tannery Park, Woodhouse, this morning, Monday, May 15. Police said the search was part of Operation Sceptre, a national week of action to tackle knife crime.

Operation Sceptre is a biannual campaign during which police step up efforts to tackle knife crime, which includes educating young people about how they are more likely to be seriously injured if they carry a knife, even if they think they’re carrying it for their own protection. As part of the campaign, people have been encouraged to dispose of unwanted knives at one of the many knife amnesty bins around Sheffield.

The bins available include those on Wolseley Road, Sharrow; Birley Moor Road, Frencheville; and Devonshire Green (off Fitzwilliam Street), Sheffield city centre.

Police search for knives at Tannery Park in Woodhouse, Sheffield, as part of Operation Sceptre
Police search for knives at Tannery Park in Woodhouse, Sheffield, as part of Operation Sceptre
Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team, which shared the photo, said: “We are committed to keeping our communities safe and therefore our teams deliver this work not just today but all year around.”