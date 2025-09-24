Tadcaster Road, Woodseats: Pictures show burnt out car wreckages after arson attack in Sheffield
On Monday night (September 22), firefighters were called to reports of a blaze on Tadcaster Road, in the the Woodseats area of Sheffield.
It is believed the fire was started deliberately, and spread to a second vehicle.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “A vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 10.50pm on Tadcaster Road, Sheffield. Firefighters from Central station attended the incident.
“The fire also spread to a second vehicle. Crews left the scene at 12.20am.”
Pictures from the following morning (September 23) have now revealed the extent of the damage, as debris from the vehicles is left along the road.
Parked along the residential streets, the bonnets of both vehicles remains up, as the paint has bee burnt away.
The engines of both vehicles are exposed, with most of the front sections destroyed in the blaze.
Stay up to date on all of the latest news stories in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s daily newsletter, sign up today.
South Yorkshire Police have announced that an investigation into the situation has been launched.
They told The Star: “Officers attended alongside the fire service and enquiries have led to an arson investigation being launched. No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to report online or call 101 quoting incident number 1097 of 22 September 2025.”