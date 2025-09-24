Two cars have been left as northing more than burnt-out husks following an arson attack.

On Monday night (September 22), firefighters were called to reports of a blaze on Tadcaster Road, in the the Woodseats area of Sheffield.

It is believed the fire was started deliberately, and spread to a second vehicle.

The burnt out wrecks of cars sit on a residential street in Sheffield after a late-night arson attack. | S70 Media

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “A vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 10.50pm on Tadcaster Road, Sheffield. Firefighters from Central station attended the incident.

“The fire also spread to a second vehicle. Crews left the scene at 12.20am.”

Pictures from the following morning (September 23) have now revealed the extent of the damage, as debris from the vehicles is left along the road.

Parked along the residential streets, the bonnets of both vehicles remains up, as the paint has bee burnt away.

Very little remains of the front of the vehicles, after the damage sustained from the fire. | S70 Media

The engines of both vehicles are exposed, with most of the front sections destroyed in the blaze.

South Yorkshire Police have announced that an investigation into the situation has been launched.

They told The Star: “Officers attended alongside the fire service and enquiries have led to an arson investigation being launched. No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to report online or call 101 quoting incident number 1097 of 22 September 2025.”