It is reported that two men visited an address in Rotherham, falsely stating they were there to do repair work.

South Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of two men they want to speak to in connection with a reported assault and bogus official robbery.

It is reported that at 5pm on Monday, July 31, two men visited an address on Doncaster Road in Rotherham, stating they were from a housing association and were there to fix damage at the property.

Once inside, one man assaulted the victim and the second stole a large quantity of cash and jewellery, it is reported.

Police are appealing to speak to these two men seen on CCTV.

The pair were reported to be wearing hi-vis green and red tops during the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing, but officers are keen to identify the two men in the images as they may be able to assist.

If you recognise or have any information about the men in the images, you can inform police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 825 of July 31 when you get in touch.