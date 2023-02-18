Swinston Hill Road: Man, 28, fighting for his life after crash in Rotherham, as police appeal for witnesses
A 28-year-old man is today fighting for his life after a crash in Rotherham last night.
By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago
Updated 18th Feb 2023, 5:14pm
The pedestrian was involved in a collision with a black A6 Audi, travelling along Swinston Hill Road on Friday, February 17 at around 9.50pm. He was taken to hospital with head and chest injuries and police said this afternoon that he was still in a life-threatening condition. Police said the driver of the car had remained at the scene and was assisting officers with their enquiries.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage that could help with their enquiries to get in touch. You can call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1125 of February 17, or contact the force via its online portal. Any dashcam footage can be emailed to [email protected] with the incident number as the subject.