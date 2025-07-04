Swinston Hill: Man, 20, charged with possession of shotgun with intent to endanger life over Rotherham brawl
Eight men have now been arrested, and one of them charged, following the incident at around 7.10pm on July 2 when a brawl reportedly broke out on Swinston Hill Road.
Armed officers were scrambled to the scene following reports that group of men fighting with weapons escalated into a firearm being discharged.
Two men, aged 57 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. One of the men was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Now South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a man from Dinnington, Rotherham has been charged with possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.
He was remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (July 4).
The 57-year-old has been bailed pending further enquiries. A further six men were arrested on suspicion of affray and have since been bailed.