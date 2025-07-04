Swinston Hill: Man, 20, charged with possession of shotgun with intent to endanger life over Rotherham brawl

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 14:15 BST
A 20-year-old man has been charged with possessing a shotgun with intent to endanger life after an alleged brawl led to a shooting in Rotherham.

Eight men have now been arrested, and one of them charged, following the incident at around 7.10pm on July 2 when a brawl reportedly broke out on Swinston Hill Road.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for possessing a shotgun with intent to endanger life after an alleged brawl led to a firearms discharge in Swinston Hill Road, Rotherham.placeholder image
A 20-year-old man has been arrested for possessing a shotgun with intent to endanger life after an alleged brawl led to a firearms discharge in Swinston Hill Road, Rotherham. | Dean Atkins

Armed officers were scrambled to the scene following reports that group of men fighting with weapons escalated into a firearm being discharged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two men, aged 57 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. One of the men was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

✨Sign up for our free Breaking Newsletter today

Now South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a man from Dinnington, Rotherham has been charged with possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

He was remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (July 4).

The 57-year-old has been bailed pending further enquiries. A further six men were arrested on suspicion of affray and have since been bailed.

Related topics:RotherhamSouth Yorkshire PoliceHospital
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice