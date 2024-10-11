Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 16-year-old girl was reportedly bitten by a black dog and left with “puncture wounds”.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place in Alexandra Park, Swallownest, on Tuesday, October 1, at around 4.30pm.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The girl sustained punctured wounds to both her arm and leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was walking in the direction of Alexandra Road when approached by the dog who was off lead. The man walking the dog did not stop.”

Alexandra Park in Swallownest | Google

The dog in question was black, and thought to be a German Shepherd.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following the incident

If you can help, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 314 of 2 October 2024.