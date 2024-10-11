Swallownest, Rotherham: Girl, 16, has "puncture wounds" from dog attack where owner did not stop to help

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Oct 2024, 14:46 BST
A 16-year-old girl was reportedly bitten by a black dog and left with “puncture wounds”.

The incident took place in Alexandra Park, Swallownest, on Tuesday, October 1, at around 4.30pm.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The girl sustained punctured wounds to both her arm and leg.

“She was walking in the direction of Alexandra Road when approached by the dog who was off lead. The man walking the dog did not stop.”

Alexandra Park in SwallownestAlexandra Park in Swallownest
Alexandra Park in Swallownest | Google

The dog in question was black, and thought to be a German Shepherd.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following the incident

If you can help, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 314 of 2 October 2024.

