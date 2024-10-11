Swallownest, Rotherham: Girl, 16, has "puncture wounds" from dog attack where owner did not stop to help
The incident took place in Alexandra Park, Swallownest, on Tuesday, October 1, at around 4.30pm.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The girl sustained punctured wounds to both her arm and leg.
“She was walking in the direction of Alexandra Road when approached by the dog who was off lead. The man walking the dog did not stop.”
The dog in question was black, and thought to be a German Shepherd.
South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following the incident
If you can help, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 314 of 2 October 2024.