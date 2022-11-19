Paramedics alerted police to the stabbing by 36-year-old Benjamin White, on August 5 this year, after they were called to treat the victim’s wounds. He had knife wounds to his right and left hips and thigh.

Police said the victim, a man in his 40s, told emergency services he had been stabbed several times in a nearby alleyway by a man known to him as ‘Ben’. Further enquiries with the victim, their family and neighbours identified White as the primary suspect.

While the victim was taken to hospital to receive treatment, officers worked to locate and arrest White. CCTV footage recovered from within the local area showed White attacking his victim in a seemingly unprovoked attack, stabbing him three times before walking away.

Ben White, formerly of Avondale Road, Rotherham, has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday 16 December to be sentenced after admitted a stabbing

White was arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article after he was located later in August. He has been remanded in custody since and on Wednesday November 16 he pleaded guilty to both charges at Sheffield Crown Court.

White, formerly of Avondale Road, Rotherham, has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday December 16 to be sentenced.

PC Ben Lively from Rotherham CID said: “The victim in this case has understandably been left incredibly scared and traumatised as a result of White’s attack.

“This ultimately highlights the significant harm that knife crime can have on its victims, their families, and the wider community – those who choose to carry these dangerous weapons clearly do so to instil fear of violence. The impact of knife crime isn’t just physical, it’s often psychological too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Lively added: “I am pleased that in the face of the significant and extensive evidence gathered as part of our investigation, White pleaded guilty and accepted responsibility for his crimes.”