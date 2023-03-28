A woman suffered a fractured pelvis and broken leg after being hit by a car which did not stop.

The victim has been told she won't walk for three months following the incident in Swallownest, according to her partner, Craig Barker. He said she also has multiple grazes and scrapes on her legs, arms, back and face - but she is ‘stable and on the mend’.

Mr Barker posted an appeal for information after the incident at about 1.38am on Saturday, March 25, near the Aldi supermarket on Park Hill.

He wrote: “My partner is in hospital but after X-rays and CT scans we have a decent understanding now of her injuries. She has a fracture in her pelvis and two breaks in her left fibula, one below the knee and one above the ankle, so she won't be walking for the next three or so months without any sort of assistance.

“She has superficial tissue injuries to the back and side of her head, multiple grazes and scrapes down her left leg and the inside of her right leg and plenty of bruising and minor grazes on her arms and face. The main thing is she is stable and on the mend, with hopefully no long term injuries as we know at the moment.”

He added: “Is there anyone living on Sheffield Road or Park Hill near the Aldi store that has CCTV on the front of their house?

“I believe the car was heading down towards Aston Fence Junior and Infant School and Woodhouse Mill between 1.20am and 1.45am. Any help would be greatly appreciated…it will be confidential and not shared anywhere other than with myself or the police so please don't hesitate if you have anything which could be helpful to get this solved. It will all be kept confidential…even if you think it's not helpful it possibly could be key for us, if you have CCTV please could you all check just to make sure. It's massively appreciated. Thanks everyone for the help so far.”