Suspended sentence for shopkeeper after almost 18,000 illicit cigarettes seized from Goldthorpe shop

A shopkeeper has been handed a suspended sentence by the courts after almost 18,000 illicit cigarettes were seized from a Goldthorpe shop.

Ahmed Mohammed Amin pleaded guilty to multiple offences related to the possession and concealment of illicit tobacco, including 17,900 illicit cigarettes and 172 pouches of of illicit hand-rolling tobacco found at Goldthorpe Mini Market, High Street, Goldthorpe.

The products did not comply with UK packaging regulations, and came with ‘inadequate’ health warnings.

Amin pleaded guilty to three offences under the Fraud Act 2006 in relation to the possession and concealment of the illicit tobacco products.

He was sentenced on Thursday 13 June to four months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

He will be required to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and pay £600 towards prosecution costs. The goods seized as part of the case were forfeited and ordered to be destroyed.

Anna Hartley, executive director for public health and communities at Barnsley Council, said: “We’re fully committed to cutting down the availability and preventing the sales of illegal tobacco in Barnsley.

“This is another case which shows that we will take action against those who continue to sell it and put people in our communities at risk.

“While all tobacco poses significant health risks, the unregulated products sold as part of the illicit tobacco trade may contain higher levels of toxins and unknown substances, which can be even more dangerous and harmful to people’s health.