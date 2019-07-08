Suspected Sheffield murder vicitm described as a 'nice guy who had not been seen for several months'
A popular man – whose death is being investigated as murder – has been described as a ‘nice guy who had not been seen for several months’.
Police were called out to a home in The Grove, Wharncliffe Side, on Friday at 4.30pm after concerns were raised by neighbours about the occupants’ safety.
They discovered a man’s body at the scene and a 55-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder.
The victim has not been formally identified but he was named locally as a 37-year-old man called Phil.
One neighbour told how residents became concerned for his welfare as he had not been seen for months and his garden – which was usually well kept – had become overgrown.
The resident, who did not want to be identified, said: “His garden was always immaculate, but it had become a mess and no-one had seen him for six or seven months.
“I dont know what has happened but I have heard he had been ill recently.”
He added: “I am speaking out because I want people to get the right impression of him. He was a really nice guy – always friendly.
“Everyone liked him. People are very upset. But there are a lot of residents with children who live here, which makes it even more difficult, so we just have to carry on the best we can.
“I’m really sad this has happened to him because he was a genuine bloke.”
The arrested woman has been released by police on bail pending further enquiries.
The area was sealed off all weekend by police but the road has been reopened as of this morning.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At this time, the man's death is being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding his death."
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.