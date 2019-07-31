Suspected Sheffield knifeman snared by undercover police
A suspected knifeman has been snared by undercover police.
By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019, 09:54
Ahmed Farrah, aged 26, of Angleton Green, Manor, was arrested by plain clothed police officers in Frog Walk, Sharrow, on July 29 at 10.50pm.
He was apprehended after police observed him running from a vehicle.
Police said he has since been charged with ‘possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and cannabis possession.’
He was bailed to attend Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on August 15.