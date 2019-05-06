Suspected drug-driver arrested in Sheffield 

Have your say

A suspected drug-driver was arrested in Sheffield overnight.

Officers stopped an Audi A3 in Spink Hall Road, Stocksbridge, and a drug swipe tested positive for cocaine.

The driver was stopped in Stocksbridge.

The motorist was also found to have no insurance, was driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and was also in possession of cannabis.

