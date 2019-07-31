Suspected drug dealer caught at Sheffield bus stop
A suspected drug dealer was snared at a bus stop on a busy street in Sheffield.
A man aged in his 30s was stopped close to a bus stop in Spital Hill, Burngreave, and searched by police.
Officers discovered a large number of wraps of what is believed to be heroin and crack cocaine in his pockets.
In a statement on Facebook, the Burngreave neighbourhood policing team said: “After a further search of an address linked with the arrested male, further drugs were seized.
“The male is currently in custody being processed by our officers.
“If you have any further information regarding drug dealing in the Burngreave/Pitsmoor area, please contact the Burngreave neighourhood team sergeant anonymously at ben.hall@southyorks.pnn.police.uk or contact 101.
“Information can also be reported on the Crimestoppers website.”