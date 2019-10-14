Suspected drink driver smashes into Sheffield McDonald's restaurant
A suspected drink driver smashed into a McDonald’s restaurant in Sheffield.
The fast-food restaurant in Penistone Road, Hillsborough, was cordoned off yesterday after a car crashed into it late on Saturday night.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that the damage was caused by a suspected drink driver.
In a statement, the force said “a woman has crashed her car into the wall at low speed at McDonald’s on Penistone Road, Sheffield.
“She was then arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed alcohol limit.
“No one was injured.”
McDonald’s also issued a statement on the incident, and said: “We can confirm that a car crashed into the wall of our Hillsborough restaurant last night (Saturday).
“Police attended the incident and are currently investigating further. There were no injuries to customers or our crew.”
The outlet was temporarily operating as a Drive-Thru only, but is understood to have fully reopened since.