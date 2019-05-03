Suspected drink driver injured in Sheffield road crash 

Have your say

A suspected drink driver was injured in a crash in Sheffield last night.

A Peugeot vehicle was involved in a collision in Grenoside.

The Peugeot.

READ MORE: Police search mounted for woman who failed to turn up for work in Sheffield

READ MORE: Men arrested after car crash during police chase in Sheffield

In a Facebook post, South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Team said the driver blew over 100mcg during a test at the roadside – almost three times the drink drive limit.

READ MORE: WATCH: Police out in force to tackle drugs and violence on nights in Sheffield

They added: “Due to injury he needed to go to hospital so blood samples have been obtained and when the results are in we suspect they may be over.”