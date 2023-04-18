News you can trust since 1887
Suspected drink driver arrested after Rotherham road smash leaves elderly couple fighting for life

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving after a horror crash which left an elderly couple in hospital with life threatening injuries.​​​​​​​

By David Walsh
Published 18th Apr 2023, 20:26 BST

An 86-year-old man and woman, 88, were in a silver Kia Sportage which was in collision with a black Nissan Juke on St John’s Road, Laughton en le Morthen, south Rotherham, on Monday evening, April 17. The Juke driver also suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital, police say. A 33-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit of drugs or alcohol.

A force spokeswoman said: “We are looking to speak to any witnesses or anyone who witnessed either vehicle prior to the collision. We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash cam, doorbell or CCTV footage of either the incident or either vehicle prior.” Email: [email protected] or call 101 quoting incident number 919 of April 17.

