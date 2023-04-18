An 86-year-old man and woman, 88, were in a silver Kia Sportage which was in collision with a black Nissan Juke on St John’s Road, Laughton en le Morthen, south Rotherham, on Monday evening, April 17. The Juke driver also suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital, police say. A 33-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit of drugs or alcohol.