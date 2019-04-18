Suspect on run after man stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ in Sheffield suburb

A suspect is on the run after a man was been stabbed in a ‘targeted attack’ in a Sheffield suburb.

The attack took place shortly after 3pm today (Thursday, April 18) in an alley close to Newton Grange in Stocksbridge.

Manchester Road in Stocksbridge, close to where the assault took place (photo: Google).

In the course of the attack a man is reported to have sustained a minor injury to his arm which was caused by a knife.

Police say that initial enquires suggest the incident was a targeted attack, and that no other members of the public were threatened.

Officers say they have identified the suspect, and are making ‘active efforts’ to locate him.

If you have any information that may help police with their investigation, please call 101 quoting incident number incident number 573 of 18 April.