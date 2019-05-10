South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has given his backing to the roll-out of a scheme which will see more of the county’s police officers using body-worn cameras.

Over £1 million has been invested in new cameras for more police officers and PCSOs following a trial involving the force’s firearms officers.

The cameras will be used to help capture evidence, reduce malicious complaints against officers and deter attacks on frontline staff.

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Commissioner, said: “I welcome this development. Experience elsewhere suggests three important reasons for police wearing cameras – it helps the police to maintain their own standards of professional conduct, it makes people who come into contact with the police think twice about their behaviour and it captures evidence that stands up in court.”

Chief Superintendent Robert Odell, who is overseeing the roll-out of the scheme, said: “As our roll-out commences, members of the public may start to see our officers wearing body-worn video.

“We strongly believe that issuing our staff with the cameras will make a big difference to not only the safety of our officers, but members of the public too.

“Body worn video has proven itself amongst other forces across the UK to be a brilliant deterrent as well as a source of improved evidence to support investigations, which has resulted in increased conviction rates - particularly in cases of domestic violence and public order offences.

“Whether it is a domestic incident, a disturbance in the local pub or a serious road traffic collision, having a recording of what our officers have seen and heard will allow us to present compelling evidence in court to secure justice for victims of crime.”