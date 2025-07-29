Tram providers have confirmed that an act of vandalism resulted in a tram being taken out of service due to damage last night.

Yesterday evening (July 28), Supertram had to reduce tram train services between Parkgate and Sheffield Cathedral due to what has been described as ‘anti-social behaviour’.

The incidents occurred near the Valley Centertainment tram stop - which is located next to the Cineworld cinema - and resulted in damage to one vehicle, which had to be withdrawn from service.

A tram has been vandalised in Sheffield, resulting in it being withdrawn from service. | NW

From around 8pm yesterday, only one tram train service was running every hour, however normal operations resumed this morning.

A spokesperson for Supertram said: "Yesterday evening, two of our trams were targeted by anti-social behaviour in the Valley Centertainment area. This resulted in one of our tram trains sustaining damage which meant it had to be withdrawn from service.

“At the time, there was no other vehicles available to replace the damaged one, so the tram train route had to be reduced to one an hour. We apologise to any customers affected by the changes to our service following this incident. The service was back to normal operation this morning (Tuesday).

“We report all acts of vandalism to the police and continue to work with them and other stakeholders to identify and prosecute anyone found to have caused damage to our trams or infrastructure.”

South Yorkshire Police revealed that enquires into the incident were ongoing.

A spokesperson for the force told The Star: “Yesterday evening, we were called to reports of criminal damage at a Sheffield tram stop.

“It is reported that at 7.18pm a window on a tram at the Valley Centertainment stop was damaged, and that damage was also caused to the tram stop.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”