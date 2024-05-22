Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“The ring itself has no monetary value but it carries an untold amount of sentimental worth to me and my family as it represents all my years of hard graft and dedication inside and out of the boxing ring”

Thieves have broken into boxer Sunny Edwards’ home in Sheffield and stolen his ‘prized’ world championship ring, he said.

Three men allegedly broke into his house in Greystones and stole several valuable items, including a ring Edwards was awarded by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) after three defences of the flyweight world title he won in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world championship ring awarded to boxer Sunnny Edwards which he said has been stolen from his home in Greystones, Sheffield. Photo: Sunny Edwards/PA Wire

Police were called to reports of a burglary at the house on Monday, May 20, at 2.13am.

South Yorkshire Police said officers had been in contact with Edwards, aged 28, who was not in the property at the time, and are conducting inquiries.

“Sadly, thieves broke into my home and stole several personal possessions belonging to me last night, including my prized IBF ring which was awarded to me after I won my first world championship,” said Edwards.

Sunny Edwards in action against Jesse Rodriguez. He said a world championship ring stolen from his home in Greystones, Sheffield, has no monetary value but carries an 'untold amount of sentimental worth to me and my family'. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“The ring itself has no monetary value but it carries an untold amount of sentimental worth to me and my family as it represents all my years of hard graft and dedication inside and out of the boxing ring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s bad enough to have people steal from your own home but I will be content if the ring is safely returned to me.”

Edwards claimed the IBF flyweight world title with a unanimous points victory over South African Moruti Mthalane in April 2021.