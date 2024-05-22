Sunny Edwards: Thieves break into boxer's Sheffield home and steal world championship ring
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thieves have broken into boxer Sunny Edwards’ home in Sheffield and stolen his ‘prized’ world championship ring, he said.
Three men allegedly broke into his house in Greystones and stole several valuable items, including a ring Edwards was awarded by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) after three defences of the flyweight world title he won in 2021.
Police were called to reports of a burglary at the house on Monday, May 20, at 2.13am.
South Yorkshire Police said officers had been in contact with Edwards, aged 28, who was not in the property at the time, and are conducting inquiries.
“Sadly, thieves broke into my home and stole several personal possessions belonging to me last night, including my prized IBF ring which was awarded to me after I won my first world championship,” said Edwards.
“The ring itself has no monetary value but it carries an untold amount of sentimental worth to me and my family as it represents all my years of hard graft and dedication inside and out of the boxing ring.
“It’s bad enough to have people steal from your own home but I will be content if the ring is safely returned to me.”
Edwards claimed the IBF flyweight world title with a unanimous points victory over South African Moruti Mthalane in April 2021.
In December, Edwards lost the belt to 24-year-old American Jesse Rodriguez in Arizona, his first professional defeat.