South Yorkshire Police say "selfish drivers" who drink before getting behind the wheel "will not be tolerated."

Drink and drug driving is an all-year-round problem on Sheffield's roads - and, everyday, officers stop drivers who are behind the wheel in an unfit state.

Now, South Yorkshire Police is launching a 'summer crackdown' on drink driving in the Steel City and the county by asking drivers - "is it worth it?"

The force says the actions of "selfish drivers" are not just at risk of being caught during festive periods, but being arrested, prosecuted, and causing terrible damage in the process.

South Yorkshire Police is warning there "is no safe limit" when it comes to drink driving.

As part of a national summer drink driving campaign, police are reinforcing the message that "this behaviour will not be tolerated across South Yorkshire."

A mission statement from SYP reads: "You’ve been to the pub after work, had a couple of pints and get in your car and drive home. Two hours later, you’re sat in a police cell and know you’ve killed an innocent family. You’re facing up to 14 years in prison. Was it worth it?"

Starting yesterday, officers will be reinforcing anti-drink and drug drive efforts by carrying out roadside breath tests and drug wipes.

Roads Policing Inspector Pete Heginbotham explains more: "No one thinks they’re going to kill anyone; no one thinks they’re going to get caught, but the reality is: you could. It happens.

"If you’re fortunate enough to not be involved in a collision, you’re still at risk of facing up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine and a driving ban.

"Those few seconds can change your life and the lives of others. We’re here to ensure everyone returns home after travelling on the road network across South Yorkshire.

“Don’t drink and drive. Don’t take drugs and drive. Plan ahead, book a taxi, ask a friend who hasn’t been drinking, or use public transport.