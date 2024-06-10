Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The home was deemed unsafe by Northern Powergrid.

Officers raided a house in Rotherham, discovering a ‘substantial’ cannabis grow in the attic.

It was also found that the electricity had been bypassed when Rotherham North Neighbourhood Policing Team gained access to the property in Swinton on Friday, June 7.

The force was assisted by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council who attended and secured the property.

Officers carried out a warrant at a property in Swinton, Rotherham. Photo: facebook.com/RotherhamNorthNPT

A police spokesperson said the force obtained a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act acting on information provided by the local community.

They added: “The owners will only [be] allowed back into their house, when the property is deemed safe by certified housing inspectors and Northern Powergrid.”

If you need to inform South Yorkshire Police of any drug related issues within your local area, you can contact them at 101 or via their website. Always call 999 in an emergency.