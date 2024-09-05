Stuart Rutter: Ban for football fan who mocked Hillsborough disaster in sick chant outside Anfield
Stuart Rutter, aged 41, was heard mocking the tragedy on April 14 this year - the eve of the 35th anniversary of the disaster.
Crystal Palace fan Rutter was outside the main stand of Anfield Stadium ahead of his team playing Liverpool when he began his sick chant, causing alarm and distress to others, Merseyside Police said.
He was arrested and charged with a Public Order offence.
On Monday, September 2, Rutter, of Blue Cedar Drive, West Midlands, was found guilty after a trial at South Sefton Magistrates’ Court and was issued with a three-year football banning order, a £500 compensation penalty and other fines.
Chief Inspector Iain Wyke said: “This type of behaviour has no place in football. We will take action and identify those who commit hate crime in any form, and this includes unacceptable chanting which causes distress to others.
“Merseyside Police will work to identify and bring to justice anyone found responsible for committing a hate crime.
“I hope this sends a clear message and acts as a deterrent to others that we will be put you before the courts to be prosecuted.”
A total of 97 people lost their lives as a result of a crush on the terraces at Hillsborough football stadium in April 1989 during an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.