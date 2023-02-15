Three people have been arrested following a police crackdown on drug dealing in Sheffield’s Sharrow and Heeley areas.

The police action days in the London Road and Abbeydale Road area saw 11 doors busted down in a string of warrants as part of Operation Fortify, which was set up in response to a trend of violent crime in 2021.

Across last week’s series of warrants, two men and one woman were arrested. Over £21,000 in cash was recovered, as well as over £1,000 worth of heroin and cocaine, and a quantity of cannabis. Over 90 electronic devices suspected of being used to facilitate the trafficking of drugs for organised crime were also recovered, as well as 12 knives and a sword.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courtney Wild, 25, and Rafat Saleh, 43, both from the Woodseats area, were charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and conspiracy to supply class A drugs, following a warrant at a property in Heeley. Wild was remanded into custody and recalled to prison, and Salah was also remanded.

File photo. Police carried out a string of warrants in the Sharrow and Heeley area last week, leading to the arrest of three people.

A further man, David Leadwood, 46, who is from the Pitsmoor area and was wanted by police for shoplifting offences, was also located within one of the addresses and charged with theft and remanded into custody.

Detective Inspector Matt Lavender, from Sheffield’s Operation Fortify team, said: “Last week’s activity forms part of an ongoing significant operation in Sharrow and surrounding area to tackle drug dealing and the damage it inflicts on communities. We know that a lot of the most serious violent crime we receive reports of is linked to Organised Crime Groups, who are involved in the supply of class A and B controlled drugs across Sheffield and further afield, and in the production of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to make it very clear to those out there intent on committing crime, that our activity does not stop here and we will continue to deliver a range of targeted activity to track you down, and put you in front of the courts.