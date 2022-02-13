The Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) announced strike action by its TPE conductors on four consecutive Sundays, from 12.01am until 11:59pm on February 13, 20, and 27, and on March 6.

The rail operator has released an amended timetable for this Sunday, 13 February, that will see a significant reduction in available services.

Train conductors on the TransPennine Express routes through Sheffield start their first day of a series of strikes today.

While TPE will be able to maintain some core services on these dates, customers are being advised not to travel and to plan journeys for either side of the strike dates.

TPE will operate a limited service on the following routes:

>Manchester – York via Huddersfield and Leeds

>York - Scarborough

>Edinburgh - Carlisle

>Manchester Piccadilly - Sheffield

>Doncaster - Cleethorpes

Anyone planning to travel during the strikes, should check carefully, right up to the last minute via the TPE website (tpexpress.co.uk), as services may be subject to short notice changes. Customers should also allow extra time for journeys as the services TPE is able to operate will be far busier than normal.

Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express, Kathryn O’Brien said: “We are disappointed that RMT has chosen to disrupt people’s journeys at a time when the rail industry – alongside much of the nation – continues to feel the impact of the pandemic.

“We are doing all we can to keep our customers moving under difficult circumstances, but we simply will not be able to operate a timetable that provides a regular service. We will continue to review our strike response timetables and will seek to provide additional services where possible.

“Our advice to our customers is clear. This Sunday, do not travel unless you have to. If your journey is vital, plan and check carefully before travelling and allow plenty of extra time. Those trains we are running are likely to be far busier than normal.”

Full details of TPE’s amended timetables can be found via the website – tpexpress.co.uk or by checking National Rail Enquiries. To help customers get where they need to be on Sunday, TPE has arranged ticket acceptance with several other train operators.