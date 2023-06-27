News you can trust since 1887
Stradbroke Road fire Sheffield: Man charged with arson with intent to endanger life

A man has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life, after a spate of car fires across Sheffield.
By David Kessen
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 11:52 BST

Corey Lethbridge, aged 22, of Spinkhill Avenue, Stradbroke, is charged with one count of arson with intent to endanger life, one count of arson, and two counts of vehicle interference. It follows reports of fires in the city June 23 and June 24.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The charges are in connection to reports of vehicles being deliberately set alight on Hastilar Road South on June 23, and Stradbroke Road on June 24. Lethbridge is remanded into police custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (June 24 ).”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said last week three fire crews from Parkway, Birley and Central stations attended a car fire which had spread to a bungalow at 12.35am on Stradbroke Road, on June 24. The fire was believed to have been started deliberately. Crews left the scene at 2.30am.

