Police were sent to a Sheffield estate this morning after reports of a robbery.

South Yorkshire Police were sent to Stradbroke, with reports locally of a large number of officers in the area following the call.

But police say no crime was recorded after the incident.

The force said in a statement: “Our officers responded to reports of a robbery and attended an address at Ravenscroft Road but no crime was recorded.”