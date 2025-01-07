Stradbroke police incident: Why police were on Sheffield estate this morning
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were sent to a Sheffield estate this morning after reports of a robbery.
South Yorkshire Police were sent to Stradbroke, with reports locally of a large number of officers in the area following the call.
But police say no crime was recorded after the incident.
The force said in a statement: “Our officers responded to reports of a robbery and attended an address at Ravenscroft Road but no crime was recorded.”