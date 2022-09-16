A large group of anti-social youths has reportedly been seen gathering on Stradbroke Road and Stradbroke Drive each afternoon over the last three days (September 12-15).

Posts on local Facebook community groups claim the teens, some wearing balaclavas, have been hassling shop owners and throwing stones, eggs and other objects at members of the public.

A group 'of up to 30 teenagers' has reportedly been acting anti-socially on Stradbroke Drive in the last three days.

Now, South Yorkshire Police reports a woman in her 30s has been injured after a brick was thrown at her by one of the group, which hit her in the arm.

A spokesperson for the force said: “At around 6.30pm last night (September 15) police received multiple reports that a group of teenagers were engaging in antisocial behaviour in the Stradbroke Drive area of Sheffield.

“It is understood that the group were throwing items at business premises and properties, as well as behaving abusively towards members of the community.

“In one incident, it is reported that a woman in her 30s had a brick thrown at her by one of the teens, causing a minor injury to her arm.

“Officers attended and the teenager was identified and taken home. Further enquiries are ongoing within the community and with the local schools to identify the other individuals involved.”

South Yorkshire Police said visible patrols will be conducted in the area over the weekend.

The spokesperson said: “If anyone has any concerns, or wishes to pass on information about those involved in last’s night antisocial behaviour, you can do so using our webchat service, our online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 802 of 15 September 2022.”

The online online portal can be accessed at: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

A post on the S13 Sheffield Local Events page last night reads: “Whoever has teenagers on Stradbroke or surrounding areas need to watch what they are doing.

"Terrorising take away shops on Stradbroke, throwing eggs and rocks and stuff, spitting at them, hitting workers, throwing eggs and smoke bombs in, and at police cars as well.

"Absolutely vile behaviour. Boys and girls in balaclavas as well.”