Officers revealed how members of South Yorkshire Police’s Off-Road Bike Intervention Team (ORBIT) discovered cannabis in a park in Darnall yesterday, Monday, March 28.

“Adult males made off through bushes when we entered the park where children were walking home from school,” they said.

They added that they had found a Range Rover ‘just round the corner’ which is suspected to have been stolen and was seized.

