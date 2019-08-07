Stolen motorbike recovered on Sheffield estate
Police recovered a stolen motorbike on a Sheffield estate – and pledged to reunite the vehicle with its rightful owner.
By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 07:24
The Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing team posted on Facebook yesterday that “another stolen motorcycle (has been) recovered” in the Manor and Arbourthorne area “which will be reunited with its owner in due course.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Enquiries will continue to identify any suspects.”