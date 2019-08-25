Stolen motorbike recovered by police in Sheffield
A stolen motorbike has been recovered in Sheffield after its rider ran from police.
PCSOs from the Manor and Arbourthorne team of South Yorkshire Police were making their way back to Elm Tree when they spotted the motorbike entering a car park behind the Manor Estate Social Club.
Upon realising the bike was not displaying a registration plate they decided to take a closer look.
Posting on Facebook, the Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing team said: "As they entered the car park they spied a chap with the bike acting sheepish in the top corner. They went over and the chap quickly vanished, leaving a stolen motorbike behind.
"The bike was recovered shortly after."
Shortly before the incident officers also recovered a stolen van from the lower Manor area.
Police said enquiries are ongoing into the theft.