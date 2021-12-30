Stolen delivery van 'full to the brim' with Christmas presents found by police in Sheffield
A stolen delivery van full of Christmas presents was found in Sheffield.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 7:41 am
The van was spotted on a side road on an industrial estate in Halfway and when police officers looked in the back, it was said to have been ‘full to the brim’ with Christmas presents.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Located a stolen delivery van on a side road within an industrial estate in Halfway. Full to the brim of undelivered Christmas presents…one happy van owner and hopefully lots of presents back to their intended owners.”