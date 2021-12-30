Stolen delivery van 'full to the brim' with Christmas presents found by police in Sheffield

A stolen delivery van full of Christmas presents was found in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 7:41 am

The van was spotted on a side road on an industrial estate in Halfway and when police officers looked in the back, it was said to have been ‘full to the brim’ with Christmas presents.

Read More

Read More
Police concerned for missing South Yorkshire man last seen two months ago

South Yorkshire Police said: “Located a stolen delivery van on a side road within an industrial estate in Halfway. Full to the brim of undelivered Christmas presents…one happy van owner and hopefully lots of presents back to their intended owners.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A stolen delivery van containing Christmas presents was recovered by police officers in Sheffield

NEWS: The 10 areas in Sheffield where Covid cases are rising fastest