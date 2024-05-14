Stocksbridge police incident: Armed officers and plane deployed in Sheffield over illegal hunting reports
and live on Freeview channel 276
Armed officers were called to reports of illegal hunting in Sheffield last night, with a police plane also deployed.
South Yorkshire Police said they had been called on Monday, May 13, at 9pm, to reports of poaching in the Stocksbridge area of the city.
“It was reported that a group of men and four dogs were illegally hunting in the area around Whitwell Lane,” the force added in a statement.
“Officers attended, supported by the National Police Air Service, to search the surrounding areas.
“No arrests have been made but enquiries remain ongoing.
“Anyone with information is asked to share this by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1,073 of 13 May 2024.”
South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a mixture of armed and non-armed officers had been sent to the scene.