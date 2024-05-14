Stocksbridge police incident: Armed officers and helicopter deployed in Sheffield over illegal hunting reports

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 14th May 2024, 14:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police were called last night, Monday, May 13

Armed officers were called to reports of illegal hunting in Sheffield last night, with the police helicopter also deployed.

South Yorkshire Police said they had been called on Monday, May 13, at 9pm, to reports of poaching in the Stocksbridge area of the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Armed police were deployed to Whitwell Lane in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, following reports of illegal hunting on Monday, May 13Armed police were deployed to Whitwell Lane in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, following reports of illegal hunting on Monday, May 13
Armed police were deployed to Whitwell Lane in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, following reports of illegal hunting on Monday, May 13

“It was reported that a group of men and four dogs were illegally hunting in the area around Whitwell Lane,” the force added in a statement.

“Officers attended, supported by the National Police Air Service, to search the surrounding areas.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

“No arrests have been made but enquiries remain ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to share this by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1,073 of 13 May 2024.”

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a mixture of armed and non-armed officers had been sent to the scene.

Related topics:SheffieldStocksbridgeHelicopter