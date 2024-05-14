Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called last night, Monday, May 13

Armed officers were called to reports of illegal hunting in Sheffield last night, with the police helicopter also deployed.

South Yorkshire Police said they had been called on Monday, May 13, at 9pm, to reports of poaching in the Stocksbridge area of the city.

Armed police were deployed to Whitwell Lane in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, following reports of illegal hunting on Monday, May 13

“It was reported that a group of men and four dogs were illegally hunting in the area around Whitwell Lane,” the force added in a statement.

“Officers attended, supported by the National Police Air Service, to search the surrounding areas.

“No arrests have been made but enquiries remain ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to share this by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1,073 of 13 May 2024.”