Emergency services were deployed to the scene of the collision on the A616 Stocksbridge Bypass, near the entrance to Fox Valley shopping centre, on Friday, January 28, just after 5pm.

Two people from different vehicles were taken to hospital by ambulance but police said that upon assessment at hospital their injuries were found to be ‘non-serious’.

The road was reopened at about 8pm that evening.

