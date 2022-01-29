Stocksbridge Bypass crash: Two people taken to hospital after emergency services called to A616 in Sheffield
Two people were taken to hospital after police, firefighters and paramedics were called to a crash in Sheffield.
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 9:30 pm
Emergency services were deployed to the scene of the collision on the A616 Stocksbridge Bypass, near the entrance to Fox Valley shopping centre, on Friday, January 28, just after 5pm.
Two people from different vehicles were taken to hospital by ambulance but police said that upon assessment at hospital their injuries were found to be ‘non-serious’.
The road was reopened at about 8pm that evening.