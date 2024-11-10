These dramatic photos show the aftermath of a police chase through Sheffield which ended with a crash.

The pursuit began when an officer spotted a Ford S-Max car ‘tucked up’ behind an HGV in a lay-by on the Stocksbridge bypass.

The aftermath of a crash in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, which followed a police chase. Officers said two people had been arrested.

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support team said: “The vehicle made off and crashed following a short pursuit.

“Up steps police dog Vinnie and handler... an incredible track resulted in two males being arrested.”

Photos shared by police, following the incident, showed a number of large blue containers in the back of the car, along with a pipe.