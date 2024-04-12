Stephen Morgan: Paedophile caught in online police sting thought he was talking to boy, 12
A man who thought he was talking to a 12-year-old online and arranged to meet up with the child has been jailed.
Stephen Morgan, aged 38, was caught in an online police operation, where he started talking to who he believed was a 12-year-old boy.
During their communication, Morgan asked for photos and made explicit comments about engaging in sex acts.
Morgan, of North Cliff Road, Doncaster, attempted to arrange a meeting, offered to pick the boy up from school and suggested going swimming with him in a pond.
But he was actually speaking to the police.
Morgan, a registered sex offender, was found guilty of one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child and one count of attempting to arrange or facilitate commission of sexual activity with child, at Sheffield Crown Court on March 25, 2024.
On Friday, April 5, he was sentenced to 11 months imprisonment and given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).