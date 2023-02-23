An armed burglar who raided the home of Dynasty star Stephanie Beacham, threatening her with a metal bar, had previously struck in Sheffield.

David Wilson broke into the actress’ home in Bayswater, west London, on October 25 last year armed with a ‘jemmy’ – a bar with a claw at the end – which he raised in a striking motion before telling Ms Beacham: “Don’t look at me.”

Ms Beacham has told how the ordeal, during which he ordered her to hand over money and jewellery, had left her suffering nightmares and panic attacks.

On May 5, 2021, Wilson had burgled an elderly woman’s home in Sheffield, while she was in hospital, stealing a 1985 paraplegic snooker championship medal, a step ladder and a mattress.

David Wilson, 57, has been jailed for 10 years and five months for an aggravated burglary at the west London home of Dynasty actress Stephanie Beacham and an earlier burglary in Sheffield. He was sentenced on Wednesday, February 22 at Southwark Crown Court

Wilson pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, over the raid at Ms Beacham’s home, and to the earlier burglary in Sheffield. The 57-year-old, originally from Glasgow, was jailed for a total of 10 years and five months on Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court.

Wilson, who has 64 previous convictions, including 34 for burglary or attempted burglary and two convictions for aggravated burglary, was described as a “habitual career burglar”.

Prosecutor John Traversi told the court: “During the course of this incident, which was terrifying for Ms Beacham, when in the circumstances of which she found herself, she had real fears for her life.”

Judge Martin Griffiths said: “What you did had a traumatic effect on her. You violated the safe space of her home causing her to be suspicious of non-existent threats and even the difficulty of learning her lines when she goes for an acting job.”

Ms Beacham, who returned to Coronation Street as Martha Fraser last year – more than 12 years on from last appearance on the ITV soap – described the raid as a “total violation of my privacy”.