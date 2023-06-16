The man had been hiding in trees late at night, before he approached a woman while she was sitting on one of the swings in the playground, officers who are investigating the incident have been told.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “On Monday May 1 at around 10.30pm, it is reported that a man, who had been hidden in trees, approached a woman as she sat on swings in the playground off Station Road in Wath, Rotherham.

“The man is then reported to have pulled his trousers down, exposing himself to the woman, before committing a lewd act. He then followed the victim as she walked away, until she left the playground.”The witness has helped to produce an e-fit image of a suspect police say they are keen to identify.He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, and aged around 22 to 25. He was wearing a green Nike hoody with the hood up, black Nike joggers and black shoes.Police want to hear from anyone with information, through their live chat, their online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1,020 of May 2, 2023.

