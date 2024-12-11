Police have carried out a raid on a Sheffield industrial estate - seizing £200,000 worth of drugs.

It was among a number of raids carried out as part an operation to locate items related to theft and drug supply in the area, which has also uncovered a gun.

South Yorkshire Police officers conducted a series of warrants at locations across the region between Wednesday November 27 and Wednesday, December 4.

Three warrants and 12 searches were carried out.

A warrant executed at Yarra Industrial Estate, off Station Road in Ecclesfield, resulted in £200,000 worth of cannabis being seized, and a number of suspected stolen vehicles and vehicle parts recovered.

The eight-day operation also led to the seizure of a quantity of cocaine, suspected stolen tools worth £25,000, a firearm and ammunition, an imitation firearm, a knife and a large quantity of cash.

Nine people were arrested in connection with the warrants, eight of whom have been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 41-year-old man from Chesterfield has been charged.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on January 10, 2025.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Bettison said: “The series of warrants have had fantastic results with hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of drugs taken off the streets and destroyed.

“We have also seized weapons which could otherwise have been used to cause harm to innocent members of the community.

“Many criminals in South Yorkshire peddle in illegal drugs, weapons, and stolen goods, and these searches and seizures have dealt a serious blow to the operation of organised crime.

“We act on intelligence to execute warrants and searches, enabling officers to effectively tackle organised crime and keep South Yorkshire safe.”