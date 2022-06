South Yorkshire Police said they received a report that the collision occurred outside a school on Station Road in Halfway on Monday afternoon, June 27.

It was reported that the vehicle hit the barrier and the barrier hit a member of the public.

No one was seriously injured.

Ambulance was called to attend an incident on Station Road, Halfway